Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.14. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Twitter in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Twitter to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,762 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

See Also

