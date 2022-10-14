Manchester Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

NVDA opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

