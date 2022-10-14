Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $390,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

PFE stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.04 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $241.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

