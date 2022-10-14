Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $165.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.62 and its 200 day moving average is $159.01. The company has a market cap of $324.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

