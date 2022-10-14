Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 89.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after purchasing an additional 750,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $110.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

