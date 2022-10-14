Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,089,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $309.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

