Bailard Inc. Buys 500 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 22.8% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 256,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 16.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American National Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

American National Bankshares stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $372.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.93.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 34.24%.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

American National Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.