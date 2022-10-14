Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average of $88.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,824 shares of company stock worth $12,861,501. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

