Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $22.07 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $165.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

