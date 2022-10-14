Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 496 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $165.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $108.11 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.01.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

