The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $307.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.20 and its 200-day moving average is $317.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

