Bailard Inc. Buys 123 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 60.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 1.6% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 9.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.41. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

