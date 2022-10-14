Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Visa Price Performance
Visa stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.12.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
