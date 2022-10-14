Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 413 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Globant by 50.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 643,022 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 23.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,836,000 after purchasing an additional 243,985 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 29.1% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 466,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,290,000 after purchasing an additional 105,276 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,545,000 after purchasing an additional 103,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in Globant by 939.4% in the second quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 102,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.43.

Globant Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of GLOB opened at $172.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.23 and a 200-day moving average of $204.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.46. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $158.86 and a twelve month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

