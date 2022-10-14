J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 12.9% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 37.6% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 66,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 75.4% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Visa Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE V opened at $184.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $349.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.