Bailard Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 27,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

NYSE GPI opened at $165.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.87. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

