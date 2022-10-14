Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 20.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 60.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 29.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $91.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

