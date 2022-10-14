North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Visa Stock Up 3.6 %

V stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $349.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.37 and a 200 day moving average of $204.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.