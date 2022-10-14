Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $240,100. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

