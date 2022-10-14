J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 43 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,592,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,254,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,227,000 after purchasing an additional 174,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.93.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $241.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

