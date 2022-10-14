ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ServiceNow by 50.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total value of $315,604.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total transaction of $315,604.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Cowen cut their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.56.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $361.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

