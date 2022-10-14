Waddell & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Waddell & Associates LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.07. The stock has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.72.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.