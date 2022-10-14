Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.5 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

XOM opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.