Versor Investments LP Boosts Stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,569 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth about $73,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 104.9% during the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,209,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 80.0% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 290,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 129,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $204,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,515.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $50,355.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,820.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,060 shares of company stock worth $7,031,601. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 487.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.19. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

