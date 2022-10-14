Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.15% of Carriage Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter worth $139,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth $261,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 210.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carriage Services

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,456.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,511.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,456.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,511.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.33 per share, with a total value of $54,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,673.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carriage Services Stock Performance

CSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

NYSE:CSV opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.43 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 37.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

