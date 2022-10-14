Detalus Advisors LLC Purchases 50 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 10.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.4% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $282.83 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.18 and its 200 day moving average is $294.84. The company has a market cap of $289.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

