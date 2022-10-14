Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $152.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.