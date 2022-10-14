Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $282.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $289.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

