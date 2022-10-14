Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 126 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $4,407,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 223,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 97,735 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.5 %

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $424.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

