Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 716.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,606 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 243.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 291.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.34. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $180.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.74.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.43.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,429,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,110,290.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $3,751,150. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

