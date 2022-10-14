FLC Capital Advisors Has $1.49 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,368 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 35,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Verizon Communications by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 54,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.