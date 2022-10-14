Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,123,000 after buying an additional 409,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after buying an additional 3,536,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,695,000 after buying an additional 148,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,561,000 after purchasing an additional 477,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,881,000 after purchasing an additional 842,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

