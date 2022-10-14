Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $22.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.03.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

