Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEM. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,421,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,652,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 172.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after buying an additional 209,250 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 473.4% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 152,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 125,975 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,095,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $25.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $38.29.

