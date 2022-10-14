Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.22.

Sempra Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $143.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.52.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Sempra’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

