Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 296 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 90,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,169.33.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

