Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $379,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 537,126 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $253.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.