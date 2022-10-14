Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,152 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,154.7% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 25,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $73.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.