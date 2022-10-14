Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,726,000 after buying an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 22,012.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 774,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after buying an additional 770,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,364.29.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

