Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Cut by Forefront Wealth Management Inc.

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.6% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 98,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 258,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 270,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,166,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 516,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 457,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 128,971 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.