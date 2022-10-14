Thomasville National Bank Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 360,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 183,976 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PFE opened at $42.98 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

