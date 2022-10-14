Cwm LLC Has $7.93 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $78.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

