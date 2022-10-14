Cwm LLC Purchases 18,001 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 113,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $131.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.02 and its 200-day moving average is $143.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.