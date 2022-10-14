Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Canon by 6.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Canon by 204.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canon in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Canon by 5.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Canon by 40.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon Stock Up 1.1 %

CAJ stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Canon had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Canon in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

