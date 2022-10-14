Cwm LLC Buys 4,381 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 117.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,621 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 35.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 33.3% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Sanofi stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

