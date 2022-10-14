Whittier Trust Co. Trims Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,749 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,996,000 after purchasing an additional 690,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,060,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

TSN opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

