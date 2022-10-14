Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 48.9% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 387,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 127,050 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance
Shares of CWK opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.47. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $23.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

