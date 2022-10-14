Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,513,633,000 after acquiring an additional 310,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,018,423,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,156,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,371,664,000 after purchasing an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,195,392,000 after purchasing an additional 297,422 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $226.53 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.00 and a 200-day moving average of $250.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

