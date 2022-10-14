Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,953 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in GSK by 0.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 68,911 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in GSK by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 182,831 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of GSK by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,716.67.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.01%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

