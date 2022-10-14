Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $99.02 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.83.

